High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/14 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/14

Posted:

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/14:

Baseball:

Honaker 16- Summers Co. 4

Princeton 13- Bluefield 6

Pulaski Co. 6- Graham 3

Bland Co. 16- Rural Retreat 12

Spring Valley 7- Beckley 5

Bridgeport 6- Liberty 3

Lincoln 11- Independence 10

Notre Dame 10- Greenbrier West 0

Ripley 3- Greenbrier East 2 

Softball:

Liberty 14- Princeton 0

Liberty 18- Webster Co. 0

Nicholas Co. 17- James Monroe 3

Independence 9- Nicholas Co. 2

Mann 1- Fayetteville 0 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.