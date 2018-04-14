Scott Brown Classic returns to Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Scott Brown Classic returns to Beckley

Posted:
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Saturday afternoon at the Becklely-Raleigh County Convention Center the 29th annual Scott Brown Classic was held bringing together some of the top high school basketball talent around West Virginia and the country. The first contest featured members from Class AA against Class A. The AA team picked up the victory 99-93. The second contest featured members from Class AAA and other notable high school stars from around the country. Team EIN came out on top 138-114. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.