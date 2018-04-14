Strong storms, heavy rain possible Sunday; flash flood watches issued

Strong storms and heavy rain are expected to impact the region on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the viewing area listed under a "marginal risk" of severe weather, threat level 1/5 assigned by the SPC. In addition, the National Weather Service has placed Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Pocahontas Counties under a flash flood watch, noting that the steep terrain present in those counties made flash flooding of streams and creeks a concern.

Between 12 PM-2 PM, the Precision Weather Team expects a line of thunderstorms to be approaching Buchanan County. This line will slowly sweep eastward as the day progresses, reaching:

McDowell, Tazewell, Wyoming Counties between 2 PM-4 PM

Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Bland, and Wythe Counties by 4 PM-6 PM

Giles, Monroe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas by 6 PM - 8 PM

As of now, the main impacts are expected to be heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. Some weak, short lived tornadoes may also occur within the line of storms. The Precision Weather Team is here for you and will be diligently tracking these storms as they occur tomorrow, so stay tuned for more updates on WVVA-TV, our website http://www.wvva.com/weather, and our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/wvvaweather/.