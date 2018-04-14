Staying damp and windy into Monday

(WVVA): Though the heaviest rain is coming to an end, runoff issues will still be possible early Monday morning, and rivers, creeks and streams are running high. There are several counties still under FLOOD WARNINGS in our area. Remember, if you see high water covering a roadway, report it to local authorities and "turn around, don't drown", find and alternate route.

GET THE LATEST WARNINGS HERE

As the cold front that brought us severe weather Sunday moves out of the area, strong NW winds will usher in colder air behind the departing front. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible all the way through Tuesday morning. With the wet soil and occasionally gusty winds, downed trees and spotty power outages will still be possible. Though snow accumulations very minor at best, elevations especially above 3000 ft. could periodically experience slick roadways. An inch or two of snow will be possible at high elevations through Tuesday morning. Temps will be in the upper 30s/low 40s Monday, falling into the 20s overnight Monday night-Tuesday morning. Wet roads may freeze over as BLACK ICE in many spots by Tuesday morning, SO DRIVE WITH CAUTION.

We will be gradually warming back up and drying out into Wednesday. Stay tuned.