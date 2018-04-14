Fayette County man arrested on arson charges

A Fayette County man is in jail following early morning arson allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At 2:00 am this morning, Deputies were dispatched to Glory Road in Wriston to reports of a man wielding an axe and setting a yard on fire. Dispatchers also advised Deputies that the man may have also doused a home in gasoline.



When Deputies arrived they encountered the man who was carrying an axe and a container of gasoline. He was immediately taken into custody. It was discovered that the man did set fire to the yard, and splashed gas onto the home. The homeowner opened a window to see what this man was doing, the suspect then splashed gas in his face. The victim was treated by on scene EMS and was cleared. The suspect was found to have 2 lighters, a needle and methamphetamine.



The suspect, Michael John McGuire (age 31 of Oak Hill), was charged with the felony offenses of 3rd Degree Arson, Assault During the Commission of a Felony, Causing Injury During Arson, and Attempted 1st Degree Arson. He was also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of Destruction of Property, Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing, Disorderly Conduct and Brandishing a Weapon. McGuire is in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy T.K. Olson of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were assisted on scene by officers with the Oak Hill Police Department.