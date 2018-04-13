Tazewell Co. Dispatchers ride through the sky - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell Co. Dispatchers ride through the sky

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The Tazewell Co. Sheriff"s Department today celebrated National Dispatchers Week in a unique way.

The Wings Civilian Med Flight Crew out of Marion was at the Tazewell Co. Fairgrounds. They gave free helicopter rides to all the Dispatchers and other employees at the county 911 center.

This event was just one, out of many events held to honor and celebrate the hard work of the unsung heroes in communications.

Communications Lieutenant Randy Davis says the ride was an exciting experience. "I love Helicopters. We rely on them a lot for EMS, but it's just a great experience to fly and they were wonderful," said Davis. "They are the unsung heroes, they are our eyes and our ears. Without them, no E-M-S operation goes through safely. They are the ones that take the phone calls coordinating whether we need fire there, rescue there, police there," said Flight Nurse, Brittney Davis.

We heard the Deputies spoiled the dispatchers with breakfast, pizza and an ice cream social.

