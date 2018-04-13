Bluewell Elem. holding color run

Bluewell Elementary School is hosting a Fun Run to raise money for playground equipment and other school needs. The event will be held Saturday, April 28th at Bluefield City Park in Bluefield, WV. Check in time is 8:30 a.m. and the run starts 10:00 a.m.

The run will feature a 5k course, and during the race, runners will be doused in color. Early registration for children 12 and under is $20, and early registration for adults is $25 and late registration at the race is $30. The registration fee includes a run/walk registration, individual color packet, race bib, and a My School Color Run T-Shirt. To register and donate online go here.