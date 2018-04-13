Chamber dinner held in Beckley

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held their 98th annual awards dinner this evening at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

This event is an opportunity for area businesses to gather with their peers and competitors and to recognize local businesses for all their contributions. This year's Community Service Award went to Little General Stores and their C-E-O Greg Darby.

Darby told us he was proud to accept the honor. Chamber President Ellen Taylor added that everyone looks forward to the event each year and for good reason.

"This is really special because we get to honor a business in our community that does so much for so many people and that is Little General Stores.

And we also get to network and meet people. You know you see people that you haven't seen for a long time and it's just a nice," said Chamber President, Ellen Taylor.

WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons was the Keynote speaker.