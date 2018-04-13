Local fire dept. concerned over insurance benefits

The 2nd Volunteer Fire Station in Ghent is approaching its one year anniversary next month.

Located about 10 minutes down the road from the first station, this station was built in hopes to reduce the response time for residents in the area. While this is a benefit for their neighbors, the department is concerned residents may be missing out on benefits they can receive from their insurance company.

Chief Brian Malott says that the insurance rating benefits residents that live within five miles of the station.

He adds has only filled out about 40 papers out of about 2,000 for a reduced premium.

