Local fire dept. concerned over insurance benefits - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local fire dept. concerned over insurance benefits

Posted:
By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
Connect
GHENT, WV (WVVA) -

The 2nd Volunteer Fire Station in Ghent is approaching its one year anniversary next month.

Located about 10 minutes down the road from the first station, this station was built in hopes to reduce the response time for residents in the area. While this is a benefit for their neighbors, the department is concerned residents may be missing out on benefits they can receive from their insurance company.

Chief Brian Malott says that the insurance rating benefits residents that live within five miles of the station.

He adds has only filled out about 40 papers out of about 2,000 for a reduced premium.
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.