Toll Hike Proposal hearings Announced

Public officials are hoping to hear your voice at several public hearings scheduled on a proposed toll hike.

Last week, the Parkway Authority gave preliminary approval to double the amount collected at each toll plaza..but in turn, most drivers would be able to purchase an E-Z pass for $24. At that price you get unlimited use of the Turnpike for three years.

This afternoon, we hit the travel plaza in Beckley to see how a proposed increase would affect drivers.

"You got great roads. It cost's money to maintain them. You do a great job," said Greg Waisheit. "The turnpike is going to be hosting four hearings in Mercer, Raleigh, and Fayette counties, where you can show up and raise any concerns with the turnpike board," said Raleigh Co. Del. Jeff Pack.

The first of those hearings will be May 10th in Belle at Riverside High School. Another hearing will happen in Fayetteville on May 11th at the county courthouse. It'll run from 4 until 7:30 p.m.

In Raleigh Co., drivers will have a chance to voice their opinion at the Convention Center on May 14th from 4 until 7:30 p.m.

The final hearing will be in Princeton on May 15th from 5 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mercer Co. Court House.