Bluefield hosts 33rd annual Military Ball

It was a night of pride and honor as the area's JROTC members gathered for the 33rd annual military ball on Friday night.

All four of the Mercer County JROTC groups were in attendance, as well as their dates. Even though the different battalions may consider themselves "rivals", they all came together to recognize what it means to be in the distinguished program.

"Just to be in JROTC it means that you stand out from the rest in your school, you're a leader in your community, and you try your best to give back as much as you can," said Vaughn Thacker, a cadet lieutenant colonel.

For Thacker, and many others, being in the JROTC is the first step to perusing a career in the U.S. armed forces.

"It's really not set in stone yet because that's always gonna change, but right now I just want to go and graduate West Point and be an officer in the United States Army," he said.

However, the goal of JROTC isn't to breed soldiers, but it is to help make respectable human beings.

"For JROTC, it is to make model citizens. They don't have to go into the military. Our number one goal is to try and get them into college and education. That's what we're put in the schools for. And second is to be a productive member of society," said command star major Brian Krabbe.

They hope to put on another successful event next year.