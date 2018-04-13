First Responders Luncheon sponsored in Princeton

The annual First Responders Luncheon was held today in Princeton.

The event was held by the Rotary Club of Princeton and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical responders gathered in the Veteran's Center in honor of their service. Homemade food and cake was served to recognize these first responders.

"It's really a humbling experience and we really feel like the people here appreciate us and that the jobs that we do don't go unnoticed," says West Virginia State Police Officer John Tupper.

Those who attended say this is one way to say "thank you" to the men and women for their service every day of the year.