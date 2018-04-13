High School baseball and softball 04/12 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball and softball 04/12

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/12:

Baseball:

Tazewell 13- Grundy 0

Fayetteville 12- Independence 8

Pulaski Co. 7- Greater Beckley 4

Nicholas Co. 14- Wyoming East 6

Richie Co. 8- Greenbrier West 6

James Monroe 8- Gatlinburg Pittman (TN) 2

Ambassador Christian 17- Liberty 4

Oak Hill 8- Man 6

St. Albans 23- Shady Spring 3

St. Albans 13- Shady Spring 0

Softball:

Wyoming East 11- Westside 1

Nicholas Co. 15-  Westside 3

Wyoming East 8- Nicholas Co. 0

Independence 8- Shady Spring 2

Fayetteville 4- Oak Hill 0

