Congressional members weigh-in on airstrikes against Syria

Members of the U.S. Congress are starting to weigh-in on President Donald Trump's decision to launch airstrikes against targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins supports President Trump's actions and said members of Congress will briefed on the military action against Syria.

“As the United States and our allies begin strikes on Assad’s murderous regime in Syria, we pray for the safety of our troops as they carry out their missions," said Rep. Jenkins. "Members of Congress will be receiving national security briefings on these strikes and their progress. Assad’s use of chemical weapons on innocent civilians cannot go unanswered.”

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Kaine called the airstrikes an illegal act without the approval of Congress.

“President Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes against the Syrian government without Congress’s approval is illegal and – absent a broader strategy – it’s reckless," said Sen. Kaine. "Last week, President Trump was adamant that the U.S. was leaving Syria imminently. This week, he is opening a new military front. Assad must face consequences for his war crimes, but Presidents cannot initiate military action when there isn’t an imminent threat to American lives. Today, it’s a strike on Syria – what’s going to stop him from bombing Iran or North Korea next? The last thing Congress should be doing is giving this President a blank check to wage war against anyone, anywhere. We need to put clear limits in place before he starts another war, and I’m working to do just that.”

Senator Mark Warner is awaiting more details about the "strategic goals of these strikes." Sen. Warner is Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.