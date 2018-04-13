Fayetteville's Fridley signs with Glenville State

In Fayetteville this afternoon, Pirates pitcher Ashley Fridley announced her commitment to head to the Mountain East to play for the Glenville State Pioneers next season. An all-state selection last year, she also led her team to the state tournament in 2017. Finally being able to make the decision official, she says this is a day that she has been anticipating for quite some time.

"I wanted to do it with my team here like you guys saw. So it's pretty exciting. I'm really really excited. I don't have any other words. It's an amazing feeling. I always wanted to do this my whole life. Every since I was a little girl I wanted to be a college softball player and now I can finally say that," Fridley said.