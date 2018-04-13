Westside's Hatfield signs with WVU Tech - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Westside's Hatfield signs with WVU Tech

This morning in Clear Fork at Westside High School, Renegades big man Corey Hatfield signed his letter of intent to head over to Raleigh County to play for Bob Williams and WVU Tech basketball. Hatfield was a class AA all-state team selection, and helped lead the Renegades back to the State Tournament this past season. He says he's looking forward to what the next four years have in store. 

"It's a great opportunity to further my education and sports and I'm really excited to get with the guys and start playing with them. Means a lot for my family and everybody to come out and watch me and I'm just really excited to get it started," Hatfield said. 

