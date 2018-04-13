Families urged to carry overdose-reversing drug

As the opioid overdoses continue in the state of West Virginia, some law makers feel the answer could be using a life-saving drug. The US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams believes more Americans need to carry Naloxone, also called Narcan, which can prevent a person who is overdosing from dying. Narcan works as a overdosing reversal drug, which helps the person stay awake and breathe.

Here in Bluefield, one man understands the struggles for someone dealing with drug addiction. Brandon Lafferty is the Community Engagement Specialist at the Four Season Recovery Center in Bluefield. He says families keeping Narcan in the home is good for the person facing the drug addiction. "It gives them the chance to save a life, otherwise, that person could die," Lafferty said.



