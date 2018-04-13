WV Parkways Authority announce public meetings on possible toll increases

The West Virginia Parkways Authority is holding public meetings on a proposal to increase tolls on the turnpike.

On April 5, members of the Parkways Authority accepted a resolution to secure revenue bonds not to exceed $500,000,000 for "operating and maintenance expenses, renewal and replacement requirements and capital needs" through 2050.

The plan would double the toll rate from $2 to $4 per plaza. It also includes a one-time early enrollment program for West Virginia residents which would give huge discounts on passenger vehicles for calendar years 2019, 2020, and 2021. To qualify for the special E-ZPass® rate, you'd need to enroll in the "Single Fee Discount Program" by December 31.

Dates and times of the public meetings

Thursday, May 10, 2018, Riverside High School- 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.) Friday, May 11, 2018, Fayette County Courthouse- 100 Court Street Main courtroom,, Fayetteville, WV (4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.) Monday, May 14, 2018, Raleigh County Armory Rooms C-F, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV (4 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.) Tuesday, May 15, 2018, Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 West Main Street, Princeton, WV (5 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.)

See more information below: