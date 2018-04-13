Illinois jail brawl caught on camera

COOK COUNTY, IL (NBC) An intense fight scene involving several detainees in the maximum-security section of the Cook County jail was caught on camera.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office released footage of the brawl on Thursday.

It happened on April 3 around 4:30 p.m.

Punches were thrown and two men fell to the ground. One is stomped on and kicked by other men.

The sheriff's office said eight detainees were accused to being part of the fight and indicted by a grand jury.

All of them are expected to survive their injuries.