FDA bans some pure caffeine products - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

FDA bans some pure caffeine products

Posted:

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL)The Food and Drug Administration announced its plan to take immediate steps to remove highly concentrated, pure caffeine products from store shelves.

The ban includes the powdered and liquid forms of the products when they are sold in bulk. However, this does not include energy drinks.

The banned forms of caffeine are often mixed into workout drinks to provide added energy.

According to the FDA, there is plenty of room for error when measuring out the recommended servings of these items. The recommendation is one-sixteenth of a teaspoon for the powdered form and 2.5 teaspoons for the liquid form.

The fear is that these products will be used beyond their recommended usage and previous warning letters from the FDA have not been effective.

Two deaths of otherwise healthy individuals have been attributed to the concentrated caffeine products. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.