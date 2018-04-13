FDA bans some pure caffeine products

(NBC NEWSCHANNEL)The Food and Drug Administration announced its plan to take immediate steps to remove highly concentrated, pure caffeine products from store shelves.

The ban includes the powdered and liquid forms of the products when they are sold in bulk. However, this does not include energy drinks.

The banned forms of caffeine are often mixed into workout drinks to provide added energy.

According to the FDA, there is plenty of room for error when measuring out the recommended servings of these items. The recommendation is one-sixteenth of a teaspoon for the powdered form and 2.5 teaspoons for the liquid form.

The fear is that these products will be used beyond their recommended usage and previous warning letters from the FDA have not been effective.

Two deaths of otherwise healthy individuals have been attributed to the concentrated caffeine products.