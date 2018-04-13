Brushfork woman convicted in mother's murder

A Mercer County woman accused of killing her own mother and trying to cover up the crime has entered a plea agreement to second degree murder.

Amanda Kay Proffittt, 33, was back in court on Thursday in front of Judge William Sadler.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson, if Judge Sadler accepts the plea agreement Proffitt will be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Proffitt's mother, Connie Proffitt, was found face-down in a bed with one gunshot wound to the back of her head. It happened on April 22, 2017 at a residence on Packing Plant Road in Brushfork. Amanda Proffitt made the call to 911. At the time she claimed they were the victims of a home invasion. She later admitted to the murder. Click here to read a previous report.

Amanda Proffitt was originally charged with first degree murder.

A sentencing hearing for Proffitt was set for June 8. She's currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.