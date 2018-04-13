WV Attorney General sponsoring Opioid training

West Virginia's Attorney General is sponsoring opioid training at dozens of local schools.

The office has enlisted the help of seniors from Concord University's Health and Education Department. The students are doing presentations on common misconceptions about opioid abuse and ways to recognize someone who has a problem.

This afternoon, they delivered a presentation to students at greater Beckley Christian School.

"We want to teach them how to avoid abusing drugs. There are alternatives and if you are abusing them, there's a way to get out. there's a way to get help," says Kelly Martin.

After greater Beckley Christian, the Concord students delivered another presentation at Park Middle School.