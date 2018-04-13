Tickets available for 2018 Chefs Battle - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
The 2018 Chefs Battle will be this Friday at the Chuck Mathena Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. There are tables and tickets available. Table sponsorships are $600 (includes 8 tickets) and tax deductible! Tickets are $65 per person.

All proceeds will benefit HYPE and Child Protect of Princeton. 

