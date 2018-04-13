Rollover crash sends three to hospital

On Thursday, three people are in the hospital following a rollover crash in Hico. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says around 4 p.m. they got word about a rollover accident with possible entrapment on U.S. Route 19 at Miller Ridge.

Two adults and one six-year-old were inside. The two adults had to be extricated from the vehicle. Healthnet Air Ambulance Service was on scene, but the patient refused to be transported by chopper.

All three subjects went to Summersville Regional Memorial Hospital. The adults are in serious condition, while the juvenile received minor injuries.