Fayette Co. residents arrested on animal cruelty

A Fayette County couple was arrested this afternoon on animal cruelty charges.

73-year-old Charles Castle and 72-year-old Linda Castle have each been charged with seven counts of cruelty to animals. Yesterday, sheriff's deputies and Fayette Co. animal control investigated the Castles' home on Bachman Rd. in Beckwith. When they arrived, they discovered seven dogs locked in a trailer with no ventilation or heat.

All the dogs were dirty and one had a broken leg. The Castles' were released on a $14,000 bond.