WV D-E-P hosts meeting on mine permit

The idea was to give residents a look at proposed revisions to a mine permit for the remediation project on Coal River Mountain.

Republic Energy has a surface mine there and wants to revise its operating permit to delay reclamation...and dispose of large truck tires on mine property.

Stephanie Morgan has lived in the area all her life. She has no concerns and feels the revisions will allow the mine to operate with no public risk.

"I've looked through this permit and I find nothing that is deficient in it, I find nothing against the law in fact we always try to a little bit more than the law requires because we are local people and not from out of state," says Morgan.

She adds after the public has their input, the DEP will review the permit and within 30 to 60 days before they rule on it.