High School baseball and softball 04/12

Tazewell's Derrick Young and Mason Mullins signed letter of intents with Bluefield College for wrestling and football.

Beckley's Ryan Vaught signs letter of intent with Marshall Cross Country on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Randy Holt). Paul Menard (21) and Chase Elliott, rear, race by as Alex Bowman (88) spins out on the front stretch early in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018.

NASCAR has suspended Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Alan Gustafson for two races after Chase Elliott's car was found to have an illegal rear window during the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. More >>