High School baseball and softball 04/12 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball and softball 04/12

Posted:
(WVVA) -

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/12

Baseball:

Independence 2- Wyoming East 0

Graham 13- Princeton 5

Bluefield 7- Liberty 2

Pikeview 19- River View 1

Fayetteville 10- Nicholas Co. 8 

Greenbrier West 21- Meadow Bridge 4

Oak Hill 15- Westside 4

Covington 13- Narrows 3 

Softball: 

Independence 9- Fayetteville 0

Liberty 12- Pikeview 2

Wyoming East 8- Shady Spring 1

Midland Trail 10- Oak Hill 6

Summers Co. 10- Meadow Bridge 3

Summers Co. 14- Meadow Bridge 3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.