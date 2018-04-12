Little league baseball players adjusting to new bats

West Virginia's Attorney General is sponsoring opioid training at dozens of local schools.More >>
On Thursday, three people are in the hospital following a rollover crash in Hico.More >>
The 2018 Chefs Battle will be this Friday at the Chuck Mathena Center with doors opening at 6 p.m.More >>
A Fayette County couple was arrested this afternoon on animal cruelty charges.More >>
Immanuel Baptist Church is holding its annual 30 hour famine, "F30", raising awareness for local and global hunger needs.More >>
The idea was to give residents a look at proposed revisions to a mine permit for the remediation project on Coal River Mountain.More >>
Baseball season is well under way, but for little league players, this season may feel a bit different.More >>
