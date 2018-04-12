Graham athletes sign letters of intent

The signing period has once again opened up and many local high school athletes are making the dreams of competing at the next level at a reality.

Starting the day over at Graham High School this morning Brittney Mueller signed her letter of intent to run indoor and outdoor track at Concord.She plans to major in biology with hopes of becoming a pediatric doctor and is full of happiness as she gets to continue her track career.

"I'm really excited. It's something that I've always loved to, so being able to continue it it's really exciting for me. The coach is really nice and he's understanding and i just really liked the program. They have my major, so it just fell into place," Mueller said.

Mueller was not the only Graham runner to put pen to paper on Thursday. Fellow classmate Garrett Wright has pledged his commitment to run cross country just down the street at Bluefield College. Where he plans to major in business and the comfort of being so close to home is something that attracted him to join the Rams program.

"It feels like really exciting because it's a big opportunity and I hope to accomplish more with running cross country in college. It's a good feeling to be home and go to college everyday. I want to get really better at cross country and maybe like one day go to the Olympics, if that ever happens, but I feel like I'll accomplish great things while running cross country at Bluefield College," Wright said.

The signing did not stop there...later in the afternoon two more g-men signed letters of intent..teammates in fact. Nick miller and Jalen Wheeler. The duo will continue to be teammates at the next level as they head over to Bowen Field to play for Mike White and the Bluefield College Rams. A chance to remain teammates and play at the next level was an opportunity that they say was too hard to pass up.

"It's always been a dream since I was little to play college and get a good education and you know hopefully with the lord above me helping me out, playing at the next level and finally I worked hard enough. My teammates and coaches it kind of became a reality," Miller said.

"It's just close to home, I like it, and it's a good college, and me and Nick decided to go together. Happy to keep playing and maybe go further," Wheeler said.