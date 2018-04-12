Local event donating food to fight hunger - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Local event donating food to fight hunger

Posted:
By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

 Immanuel Baptist Church is holding its annual 30 hour famine, "F30", raising awareness for local and global hunger needs.

The church will be accepting food and hygiene products for families that will be donated to the Princeton Tender Mercies and Bluefield Union Mission. People are encouraged to drop off food and supplies at the church before 6pm this Thursday.

Glenn Mitchell is the Executive Director for Tender Mercies and is excited about people coming to the event and donating. "Donate to F-30," Mitchell says. "It feeds the hunger in our neighborhoods."


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.