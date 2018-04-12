Local event donating food to fight hunger

Immanuel Baptist Church is holding its annual 30 hour famine, "F30", raising awareness for local and global hunger needs.

The church will be accepting food and hygiene products for families that will be donated to the Princeton Tender Mercies and Bluefield Union Mission. People are encouraged to drop off food and supplies at the church before 6pm this Thursday.

Glenn Mitchell is the Executive Director for Tender Mercies and is excited about people coming to the event and donating. "Donate to F-30," Mitchell says. "It feeds the hunger in our neighborhoods."



