Superintendent responds to parent's concern over lockdown incident

Greenbrier Co. Superintendent of Schools is responding tonight after a report of shots fired outside Rupert Elementary School yesterday afternoon.

According to Superintendent Jeff Bryant, a staff member heard shots outside the school on Wednesday and the school's principal and law enforcement were immediately notified.

Bryant says the principal then followed the proper protocol in bringing students inside to their designated locations and informing law enforcement. An investigation by the Greenbrier Co. Sheriff's Department found that the shots came from someone practicing at a shooting range within an earshot of the school.

While parents cannot be notified immediately to ensure student safety, he says next time they'll make sure parents are notified of a lock-down earlier than six in the evening.

"You look at the situation. Should it have taken place earlier? Perhaps so. I've met with the principal to make sure in the future that that happens earlier. but the safety of students is paramount, priority number one," says Bryant.

Bryant adds that Greenbrier Co. Schools routinely practices lock-down drills to ensure student safety in the event of a real emergency.