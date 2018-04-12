Fostering Love: How a Wyoming County family steps up to help kids in need

JESSE, W.Va. (WVVA) When Amy met her future husband Adam Perdue several years ago, she made one thing clear: she wanted to become a foster parent.

"I don't necessarily call it a challenge. It's opening your heart to something that could break your heart in a few weeks, a few months, or even a few years," said Perdue.



The Wyoming County couple is stepping up in a state where a growing number of parents are stepping down. In January, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the state is in the midst of a child welfare crisis. As the drug epidemic grips thousands of people, a representative for Perdue's foster care agency Necco said more children are going into foster care.



"We have such a substance abuse problem right now that it's affecting the foster care system in a big way. And there aren't enough foster families to adopt," said Rebecca Adams with Necco Foster Care.



Since Perdue family started fostering children six years ago, they've watched as some stay and others go.



"It's the hardest thing I've ever done. We've said goodbye to three. We had one brought home from the hospital and had him almost eleven months. He still holds a piece of my heart," said Perdue.



While Perdue said the couple has had to say goodbye to three foster children, they have been fortunate enough to adopt two. "The second you see their face, something just connects and clicks. I just knew."



In a system where some hearts break and others find homes, Perdue and her husband Adam find the journey worth it.



"There comes a point in your life where something crazy comes into your head. You have people telling you why you shouldn't do it. But I say jump....because these kids need you."



To schedule a consultation or learn more about fostering, prospective foster parents may contact Necco at their Logan County location at (304) 752-7830.

