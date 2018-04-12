Search warrant leads to drugs and firearms in Raleigh County

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed a search warrant at 257 Hutchinson Drive in Lester on April 12.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force found approximately seven pounds of marijuana with a value of $14,000 and marijuana plants grown indoors, which were valued at approximately $40,000.

Also, several firearms were seized as well including an AK-47 rifle with a suppressor, AR-15 style rifle and some handguns.

W.C. Davis Jr was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cultivation of marijuana.