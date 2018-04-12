Raleigh County Schools conduct active shooter drill at ACT - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County Schools conduct active shooter drill at ACT

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY,  W.Va. (WVVA) Officials with Raleigh County Schools want to inform the public of an active shooter drill on Thursday. 

It is happening at the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) near Stanaford Road in Beckley. 

Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher sent out a press release on Thursday, informing parents and people passing by to "please know that these are only drills."

The practice will be going on in both the morning and afternoon with participation from local law enforcement.


 

