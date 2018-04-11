Bluefield College putting on 'Wizard of Oz'

This weekend, The Bluefield Youth Theater is performing "The Wizard of Oz." WVVA was at a dress rehearsal Wednesday night, and we heard it took a lot of work to make the story come alive for the stage.

"It was tough because of all the things we had to have. Munchkin land, Oz, The Emerald City, the Witch's Castle. And so we have probably ten to fifteen big set pieces that are constantly having to be moved through the course of the play," said Charles Reese, director.

The actors range in age from 6 to 18. The curtain goes up on "The Wizard of Oz" Thursday night at Bluefield College at Harman Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Members of the b-c family will be admitted free.