A woman pretends to be an RN in WV

By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
A woman pretended to be a Registered Nurse for four months at a healthcare facility in West Virginia.

Ashley Monday was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses. Police say she collected more than $12,000 in wages while working at Eastbrook Center in Charleston from November 2017 to March 2018.

The CEO of the nursing facility released a statement saying Monday was fired when it was discovered she used another person's nursing license to get the job.

