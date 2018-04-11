Rainelle business tops the list for "Sweetest Bakery in America" contest

A Rainelle business, Fruits of Labor Inc. has made the top 20 list for the "Sweetest Bakery in America" contest.

The business was ranked number 18 and it made the list out of more than 14,000 nominations.

President and Executive Pastry Chef, Tammy Jordan says they were shocked when they found out they were the only bakery from West Virginia to be in the top 20.

In June 2016, Fruits of Labor, Inc., located in downtown Rainelle, W.Va., was nearly destroyed when a 1,000-year flood devastated Greenbrier County. During the past 20 months, countless volunteers and members of Rainelle’s business district have worked to rebuild, restore and recover in the aftermath of the natural disaster that took 29 lives county-wide.

“For us, this is more than a contest; it’s an opportunity for Fruits of Labor and for Rainelle to truly celebrate,” says Jordan. “Every time you come to Fruits of Labor, you’re not only supporting a local business — you are contributing to our nationally certified culinary and agricultural training program for at-risk youth as an addiction prevention program. These youth are aging out of the foster care system or in an at-risk situation, and sales at the bakery and cafe are used to help those youth move forward.”

You can vote for the bakery through July 31st here, or you can stop by the business in person to vote.

---