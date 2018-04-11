DHHR releases data on NAS

West Virginia's Department of Health and Human Resources has just released data for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome from 2017. The overall rate was 50 point 6 cases per 1,000 births here in West Virginia.

The condition happens when drugs are passed through a mother's bloodstream to the unborn child. The highest rate of N-A-S was 106.6 cases per 1,000 births in Lincoln County, then Marshall County with 102.1 cases per 1,000 births.

Meanwhile, Pleasants and Pendleton counties reported no infants with N-A-S. In response, DHHR has gotten approval for N-A-S treatment...through Medicaid.

