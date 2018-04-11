DHHR releases data on NAS - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

DHHR releases data on NAS

By Elizabeth Gabbert, Producer
West Virginia's Department of Health and Human Resources has just released data for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome from 2017. The overall rate was 50 point 6 cases per 1,000 births here in West Virginia.

The condition happens when drugs are passed through a mother's bloodstream to the unborn child. The highest rate of N-A-S was 106.6 cases per 1,000 births in Lincoln County, then Marshall County with 102.1 cases per 1,000 births.

Meanwhile, Pleasants and Pendleton counties reported no infants with N-A-S. In response, DHHR has gotten approval for N-A-S treatment...through Medicaid.
 

