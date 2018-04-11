High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/11 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/11

High School baseball and softball scoreboard 04/11:

Baseball: 

Shady Spring 12- Princeton 2

Beckley 3- South Charleston 1

Wyoming East 7- Pikeview 2

Westside 12- River View 0

Greenbrier West 6- Midland 5

Independence 6- Oak Hill 0

Greenbrier East 8- James Monroe 3

Softball:

Montcalm 9- Summers Co. 1

Narrows 17- Montcalm 11

Shady Spring 10- Oak Hill 0

Fayetteville 14- Richwood 5

Wyoming East 15- Mt. View 0

Liberty 9- Pikeview 1

Liberty 12- Pikeview 2

