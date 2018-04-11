Vinyl records are making a comeback

If you think that vinyl records are a thing of the past, think again.

According to new statistics by the Recording Industry Association of America, digital downloads only made $1.3 billion, while revenue from physical products made $1.5 billion in 2017.

"I'm surprised. I'm actually excited that vinyl is coming back compared to digital and giving CD and digital a run for their money," said Gabe Dunn, a music fan.

While the trend is taking place nation-wide, it is slowly, but surely, making it's way into the mountain state.

"Well, that's true nation-wide, and typically, we're a little behind the trends... but yeah, digital sales did really increase in the early 2000's, and CD sales started slacking off. That started happening a little later to us. So we're seeing the uptake now a little slower than other communities. But we are expecting it to get better," said Wyatt Lilly, the owner of Cheap Thrills Records.

We may live in a digital world, but for some, there's nothing like holding onto the physical copy of the music that they love.

"You know when you're putting on a CD, or especially a record, you actually have to pull it out of the sleeve and put it on the turn table and get up half way through to flip it over to hear the second side. It makes you listen to it a lot better and get more into what the artist trying to get across," said Lilly.

Record stores across the country will be hosting a "Record Store Day" on April 21, where they will hold sales and bring in dozens of new vinyls.