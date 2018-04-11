Tazewell's Young and Mullins sign with Bluefield College

A big day of signings in the two Virginia's today. This morning at Tazewell High school,Derrick Young signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Bluefield College. Young also says he will try to be a long snapper for the Rams football team, but says to continue his main focus of wrestling and help build the Rams wrestling program is still a great feeling.

"I really like being able to help build a program from the bottom and be one of the first stepping stones along the way it's good to be able to have that opportunity. Very exciting, it's a great opportunity. Not a lot of people get to wrestle at the next level and I'm really excited to be able to do that," Young said.

Young was not the only Bulldog to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. Joining him at Bluefield College will be Mason Mullins who will be suiting up for Dewey Lusk's football squad out at Mitchell Stadium. Remaining close to home and extending his playing days is an opportunity that he says he's happy to have.

"I'm looking forward to playing again. Senior year I got a leg injury and couldn't finish my season, so I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field and playing. You know being introduced into coach Dewey's team has really made me happy," Mullins said.