Beckley's Vaught signs with Marshall cross country

In Raleigh County today at Woodrow Wilson High School senior cross country runner Ryan Vaught will be headed to the division one ranks to continue his running career at Marshall. Vaught was a third place finisher in last year's state championships including a state title in the 4x800 relay team. He also has earned all conference, all-region and all-state cross country honors.He says it's a dream come true to be headed to Huntington.

"Just happy. Just there are not words to describe it. Just something I've wanted to do for such a long time, is just finally coming into play now. I've always wanted to go into the medical field and want to be a D1 runner. So the two of those presented themselves at the same time, so there was really nowhere else that I'd rather go," said Vaught.

