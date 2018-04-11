First Responders Lunch coming up on Friday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

First Responders Lunch coming up on Friday

Posted:
By Melinda Zosh, WVVA News Evening Anchor/ Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

There is a First Responders Lunch on Friday, April 13th. The Rotary Club of Princeton and Vietnam Vets of America are putting on the event at the Vietnam Veteran's Center on Thorn St. in Princeton from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event is free to First Responders. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.