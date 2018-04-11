Tourism in Mercer County boosting economic growth - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tourism in Mercer County boosting economic growth

By Jennifer Roberts, Multimedia Journalist- Bluefield Newsroom
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Tourism business in Mercer County is rolling right along, thanks in part to the booming ATV industry. It's bringing more trail riders to the area, increasing brand awareness and economic growth. 

The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau says in 2016, direct spending by tourists was 11.4 million dollars. Bluefield Chamber of Commerce President Joshua D. Cline says Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in this region. "That's money coming into our area from outside the region," Cline says. "It's bringing money from the outside into our area and not just having the same dollar circulate."

Mercer County also attracts visitors to parks, mountains and hiking trails. 

