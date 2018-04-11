W.Va. Gov Jim Justice signs bill to help schools feed hungry students

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law legislation Wednesday making it easier for schools to give away their extra food to kids in need.



The move comes as a huge boost to counties with similar programs already in place, including Wyoming County, where schools deliver more than 400 bags of food each weekend to kids in need.

According to Virginia Lusk, Wyoming County Dir. of Child Nutrition, funding for the current program comes from community donations so the state assistance will be a huge help.



"Before we started this program, our cooks would see kids on Monday morning so hungry. You could tell that they hadn't eaten," adds Lusk.



Lusk said the schools discreetly hand out the food on Friday by placing the bags in buckets in each classroom. That way, kids can take our leave a bag as they leave.



If you know of a child in need, Lusk said you can contact her at the Wyoming County Board Office to make sure the child receives a bag.