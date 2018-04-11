Haley Brown is a Multimedia Journalist for WVVA covering Greenbrier Valley.

Haley enjoys journalism for the challenge and excitement. She is always looking for a unique story.

Haley grew up in Florida and graduated cum laude from the University of Florida in Gainesville. After graduating, her work in advertising took her to New York City. In NYC she loved exploring-especially museums. She also continued her education with graphic design classes at Parson’s School of Design and writing courses at Gotham Writers. Haley also worked with American Broadcast Talent to hone her broadcast journalism skills.

In her free time Haley enjoys outdoor recreation. She is also passionate about animals and volunteering.

For news tips or to say hello, email Haley at hbrown@wvva.com.