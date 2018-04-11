Beckley police search for one sex offender

Police in Beckley are looking for your help finding wanted sex offender.

According to police, Michael L. Canterbury, 34, left his residence on Monday, March 19 and has not returned. He has been seen in the Beckley area.

Canterbury is 6'2" tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

There are currently warrants out for Canterbury for a probation violation and for failure to update information to his sex offender registry.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts Michael Canterbury, they are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.