Beckley police search for one sex offender - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley police search for one sex offender

Posted:
BECKLEY -

Police in Beckley are looking for your help finding wanted sex offender.

According to police, Michael L. Canterbury, 34, left his residence on Monday, March 19 and has not returned. He has been seen in the Beckley area.

Canterbury is 6'2" tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

There are currently warrants out for Canterbury for a probation violation and for failure to update information to his sex offender registry.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts Michael Canterbury, they are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.