JOBS: Kroger to hire 420 workers in Mid-Atlantic division

Kroger is looking to hire more than 10,000 new workers over the next few months.

The company has a total of 420 "hourly and management positions" available at 122 stores that comprise its Mid-Atlantic Division. Click here to apply online.

“Over the last decade, Kroger has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across America,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division. “Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” added McGee. 

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates 122 stores, 119 pharmacies and 93 fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

