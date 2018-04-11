Three schools to dismiss early Wednesday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Three schools to dismiss early Wednesday

Posted:

According to Katrina Orey with Giles County Public Schools, three schools will be dismissing at 11:30 A.M  Wednesday,  April 11th due to power outages. 

Those schools are Giles High School, Eastern Elementary, and Macy Mcclaugherty. 

Stay with WVVA for the latest school closures and updates. 

