House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election

12:25 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is calling outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan a "true patriot" and crediting Ryan for advancing the conservative agenda for more than two decades.

Pence says in a statement that Ryan has been "instrumental" in enacting President Donald Trump's agenda.

Ryan announced he would not seek re-election in 2018 and would be giving up the speakership. Ryan is planning to serve out his term and retire in January.

Pence says Ryan has been a "fierce defender" of the U.S. military and a leader in helping pass Trump's tax overhaul in Congress. He says they'll always be grateful for Ryan's "partnership and support."

10:51 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says tax cuts passed last year will secure House Speaker Paul Ryan's legacy.

McConnell hailed Ryan on the Senate floor Wednesday after Ryan announced he will be retiring after finishing out his term.

McConnell says the economy is charting a new course to greater prosperity and opportunity thanks to the tax overhaul Ryan helped put into place.

McConnell says Ryan's leadership was also vital in securing a big boost in defense spending and in enabling new treatments for rare diseases.

McConnell describes Ryan as "a humble servant and a happy warrior" and says he's pleased Ryan will be serving out his term because "our work together is far from finished."

10:39 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's leadership lieutenants say it's not yet time to jockey to succeed him.

Both Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and No. 3 House Republican Steve Scalise wouldn't say if they aspire to succeed Ryan.

Scalise told The Associated Press, "I don't think now is the time to talk about what titles people want."

McCarthy said "the only thing I'm focused on is doing whatever we can to keep the majority."

McCarthy lodged a bid to succeed former Speaker John Boehner in 2015 but withdrew after conservatives balked. Ryan took that job after that.

10:17 a.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she hopes House Speaker Paul Ryan will spend his final months in office working with Democrats "constructively" for all Americans.

In a statement on Ryan's decision to retire, Pelosi doesn't cite any specific issues she wants to tackle with the Republican she has opposed on nearly every issue.

It's unlikely that the two sides will compromise on much legislation in an election year.

Pelosi's brief statement describes Ryan as an "avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district." And she commends him for his "steadfast commitment to our country."

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that while Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has decided not to run for re-election, Ryan leaves a "legacy of achievement."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!'

Ryan announced his plans at a closed-door meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning. Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement that Ryan was proud of his achievements and ready to focus on his family. Buck said Ryan will serve out his term and retire in January.

Ryan's plans add to GOP uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.

CATHERINE LUCEY AND ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press